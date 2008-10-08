Asus G71 Gaming Laptop Uses Quad-Core Chip

Asus has updated its G-series gaming laptop line with the G71, a notebook that sports Intel's new QX9300 quad-core processor. The computer comes with a 17-inch Crystal Shine display, an NVIDIA GeForce 9700M GT GDDR3 512MB graphics card, and can be customised with up to 4GB of system memory and 1TB of hard disk space. Asus is also throwing in a 2mp integrated webcam and a Eee Stick—some casual gaming dongle that works a little like Sony's Eyetoy. Price and retail date are not yet available. [Akihabara News]