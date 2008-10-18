Asus Eee Top Fingers-On Shows Good All-In-One Touch PC

Here's a fingers-on the new Asus Eee Top, the Windows-based all-in-one PC that will ship later this year for $US400. The 15-inch display nettop has a special Windows simplified interface that allows for easy touch operation, with big icons that you can click with your big sausage fingers. It also has Express Gate, the Asus version of DeviceVM's Splashtop technology, which is a clever way for instant on. And while it's not an HP Touchsmart, it's inexpensive and pretty enough to keep a couple around the house.

The Express Mode allows the 1.6GHz, 1GB RAM, 160GB hard drive machine to instantly boot up showing only Firefox, Adobe Flash, Skype, and a photo viewer, so users can be browsing, chatting or calling within seconds of booting up. I want a waterproof bathroom version. [EeePC News and Desktop Linux]