Asus Defiantly Cramming Discrete Graphics Hardware into EeePCs

Perfectly content to dance around, blur, move or even erase the line that separates notebooks from netbooks, Asus — the company that practically invented the market — is planning on including discrete graphics hardware in some of its EeePC models. Why would you want to make an already-expensive piece of "budget" hardware defy its original intended role even further? If you're Asus, the answer is a nonsensical and apparently rhetorical "Why not?" The gaming-enhanced EeePCs are expected to start showing up before the end of the year. [Reg Hardware]