Artificial Dogs are Better for Some Applications, Trust Me

It's hard to imagine a world in which we abandon man's best friend for an electronic replacement, but it's also hard to imagine a dog ever holding a paper book without turning poor Kafka into a sponge. Luckily, designer Charles Kalpakian is here to provide us with this canine book stand concept that lights up when you pull the tale. While this unit is not for sale, we can only hope that version 2.0 has teeth to convey that pulling a dog's tale is not the best way to treat it. [Yanko Design via Ubergizmo]