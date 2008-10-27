Armadillo Aerospace Fishbowl Spaceship Set for a 2010 Launch (Seriously)

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Believe it or not, there's a company in New Mexico that has serious plans on the table to shoot this space tourist fishbowl into the sky by 2010. The design is a concept for now, but Armadillo Aerospace, with the blessing of the New Mexico government, hopes to build a working prototype by 2009. By 2010, the reusable vehicle could be blasting crews into space, where they will enjoy 360-degree views and a fairly unique spacecraft cabin experience. And probably death.

The flying fishbowl will launch from Spaceport America, near Las Cruces, with tickets running an estimated $US100,000. Scuba gear will probably cost extra.

And a related FYI: Rocket Racing, which is also funding the bubble ship, is developing a NASCAR-inspired rocket racing league. This can't lose! [New Scientist]

