Aquos Fulltouch: The Highest Resolution Mobile Phone of All Time

It's not available in the US, but Softbank customers will be able to snag the Aquos Fulltouch 931SH. It may look a lot like the iPhone, but this phone packs slide-out QWERTY along with a 3.8-inch touchscreen running at a crazy 1024x480 resolution. Not only is that as sharp as the HTC Touch HD—it's super wide screen, ready for 16x9 content. Of course the 931SH packs all sorts of other goodies, including a 1seg tuner and 5MP camera. But why should we tempt you more over something you cannot buy? [Softbank]