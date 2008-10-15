Apple's New 24-Inch LED Cinema Display With iSight is $US899

As it turns out, the last minute rumour was correct about Apple adding a 24-inch Cinema Display to their stable of 20, 23 and 30 inch versions. The twist here is that the new version adds an LED backlight and built-in iSight with mic, 1920x1200 resolution, built-in stereo speakers, and 3 port usb hub. Plus the cable has a Mag Safe connector, USB, and mini Display Port that runs off the monitor. Available in November for $US899.

Apple Unveils 24-inch LED Cinema Display for New MacBook Family

CUPERTINO, California—October 14, 2008—Apple® today unveiled the LED Cinema Display featuring a stunning 24-inch LED-backlit widescreen display with built-in iSight® video camera, mic and speakers in an elegant, thin aluminium and glass enclosure. Designed for the new MacBook® family, the LED Cinema Display includes an integrated MagSafe® charger, three USB 2.0 ports and the new Mini DisplayPort, making it easy for MacBook users to quickly connect and power their notebooks as well as use their favourite peripherals.

"The new LED Cinema Display is the most advanced display that Apple has ever made," said Philip Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. "It is a perfect fit for our sleek new line of aluminium MacBooks with its 24-inch LED-backlit screen, aluminium and glass enclosure, integrated camera, mic and speakers, MagSafe charger, three USB ports and Mini DisplayPort."

The 24-inch glossy, widescreen display with 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution uses LED-backlit technology to provide instant full-screen brightness and great power efficiency. Suspended by an aluminium stand with an adjustable hinge that makes tilting the display almost effortless, the new display includes a built-in iSight video camera, mic and speakers, making it ideal for video conferencing with iChat®,* listening to music or watching movies. The new display also includes three self-powered USB 2.0 ports so users can simply leave their printer, camera, iPhone™ 3G or iPod® dock connected when they take their MacBook with them. The sleek, thin display also includes a built-in universal MagSafe charger so users can conveniently leave their notebook's MagSafe power adaptor in their travel bag.

The new LED Cinema Display is the greenest Apple display ever, made with mercury-free LED technology, arsenic-free glass and highly recyclable materials. The LED Cinema Display meets stringent Energy Star 4.0 requirements and achieves EPEAT Gold status.** The new display contains no brominated flame retardants, all internal cables and components are PVC-free and its foam packaging has been reduced by 44 percent.

Part of the next-generation DisplayPort industry standard, the new Mini DisplayPort delivers a pure digital signal that can drive up to a 30-inch widescreen display. The Mini DisplayPort is ultra-compact at just 10 percent the size of a full DVI connector, perfect for the sleek design of the new MacBook family. Adapters are available for using the MacBook's Mini DisplayPort with older generation VGA, DVI/HDMI and Dual-Link DVI displays.

Pricing & Availability

The new LED Cinema Display will be available in November through the Apple Store® (www.apple.com), Apple's retail stores and Apple Authorised Resellers for a suggested retail price of $899 (US). The LED Cinema Display requires a MacBook, MacBook Air™ or MacBook Pro with the new Mini DisplayPort.