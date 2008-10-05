Apple's 'Brick' is a Revolutionary Aluminium Manufacturing Process?

9to5 Mac has gone on record as saying that the rumoured Apple Brick isn't a product, but a manufacturing process that can make high quality aluminium shells. The "brick" part comes in because the supposed technique carves these MacBook casings with lasers and high pressure water jets out of bricks of aluminium, making for a seamless and screwless design. Whether or not it's true is still left to be seen, but one benefit would mean that there would be no need to bend metal (which creates weak spots). Again, no idea if this is legit, but 9 to 5 Mac has a fairly decent track record, which they conveniently point out at the end of their post. [9 to 5 Mac]