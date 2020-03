Earlier this evening, something with the proposed price of $US899 appeared on Apple's product lists, causing certain parts of the internet to cry out that perhaps a low-end MacBook was in the works. Now, according to Macrumors and AppleInsider, it looks like the item will most likely be a 24-inch LED Apple Cinema Display, rather than a cheap lappie. I guess all will be revealed come 10am PST. [Macrumors]