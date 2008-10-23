Apple University: Like Hamburger U, But With iPods

With mountains of cash on hand, Apple is broadening its horizons a little bit. The company is planning to start a creatively designated "Apple University," following in the corporate educational footsteps of the likes of McDonald's and Pixar. Though this will likely just be a training campus for Apple employees, they've already poached the dean of Yale's management school to serve as VP of the operation. Why would someone like that leave such a prestigious position for a post as a corporate zombifier? Is it Steve Jobs' revolutionary, all-in-one, totally-not-modular curriculum? Maybe. Ridiculous amounts of money? Definitely. [WSJ]