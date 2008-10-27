Apple Ships Tiny iPhone USB Power Adaptor in Huge Anti-Green Package

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

This one will probably make the Greenpeace douchebags moan with pleasure: It seems that the Apple replacement parts department didn't get Steve's memo pushing for green this, recycled that, and reduced packaging materials. At least judging from the needlessly huge box used to ship this iPhone tiny USB power adapter replacement:

Have you noticed the packaging that Apple is using to send you a new AC adaptor for the recent recall? That's huge! At the local Apple store they were out so I asked for a replacement online, and the service, has to be said, was impressively fast. Anyway isn't this kind of packaging against their "green" policy of using new sleeker packages for their newest toys?

Indeed it is. Seems like Apple has joined our Shipping Hall of Shame with honors. [Thanks Manuel]

