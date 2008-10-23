How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Apple Patent Forsees Gadget RF Connectivity Everywhere, From Shirts to Cars

Apple's just filed a patent titled "Personal area network systems and devices and methods for use thereof" which is speculative, but basically offers us a sniff of how the future of gadget interconnectivity might be. Apple imagines small, intelligent and efficient RF transmitter-receivers that can handshake and pass data between gadgets and which are embedded everywhere, literally from your socks upwards.

The embeddable modules would be smart enough to ID themselves and enable both short-range (i.e. home network-style) and long-range (GSM, 3G, WiMax) connections between your portable gadgets, in an automated manner. It's in a similar vein to the personal area net tech that's been mooted for ages, but Apple's suggesting that it could become ubiquitous: you'd plug your iPod into an RF-enabled shirt that'd connect it up, or slip a device into a handbag that has RF connections built-in, and so on.

Possible? We'll have to wait and see. But if Apple's vision proves accurate, and your iPod ends up talking to your shoes which then hook themselves up to your in-car network, then we'll all be bathed in even more RF waves than we are now. [Unwiredview]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
hybrids jalopnik porsche porsche-911 porsche-911-hybrid

A Hybrid Porsche 911 Sounds Like A Packaging Nightmare

Some were surprised when the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S debuted with no electrification, as it seems like a logical step in milking more performance out of one of the longest-running sports car legacies. But Porsche is still developing a hybrid 911, it just sounds like a lot of hard work.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles