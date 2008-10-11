New MacBooks, MacBook Pros, and probably an updated MacBook Air are coming up next week, at the Apple MacBook 2008 event. The MacBook and MacBook Pro are long due for a case redesign but, beyond that, little is known for sure. Here we have collected all the pieces of information we have about them. All the facts, the logical rumours, and the crazy ones, which we will keep updating through the coming days until the MacBook Event liveblog kicks off.
Apple MacBook 2008 Event: All the Information You Need to Know
