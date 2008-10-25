How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Apple Giving $US100,000 to Oppose Anti-Gay Marriage Proposition in CA

Apple, long a proponent of gay rights, is putting its money where its mouth is, donating $US100,000 to the group No on Prop 8. Proposition 8 is a ballot initiative in California that would deny the rights of same-sex couples to marry. Kudos, Apple.

Apple is joining Google in publicly opposing proposition 8. It has a history of supporting same-sex couples, as well.

"Apple was among the first California companies to offer equal rights and benefits to our employees' same-sex partners, and we strongly believe that a person's fundamental rights—including the right to marry—should not be affected by their sexual orientation. Apple views this as a civil rights issue, rather than just a political issue, and is therefore speaking out publicly against Proposition 8."

Say what you will about their products, but as far as I'm concerned this is a commendable move that should be mirrored by even more Silicon Valley companies.

Update: Like Yahoo. Valleywag is reporting that Yahoo is the only one of the big three Silicon Valley companies that hasn't come out (no pun intended) against Prop 8. What's the hold-up, Yahoo? [CNET]

