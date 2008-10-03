In case you haven't opened up your iTunes in the last few hours, Apple's released v.8.0.1 to fix several 8.0.0 issues with HDTV episodes, the Genius auto-playlist feature and software update checks. For instance, iTunes will no longer accidentally overwrite HD versions of your TV episodes with their standard definition copies. Performance and stability have also supposedly been improved. Check it out and tell us what you think. [Apple Insider]
Apple Fixes iTunes HDTV, Genius Problems With 8.0.1 Release
