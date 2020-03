Apple's just sent out invites for the October 14 MacBook event being held in Cupertino at Apple's headquarters. How do we know it's about MacBook? Well, take a look at the image. The fun starts 10:00 AM, PST. We'll see you there early that morning for our usual entertaining pre-game commentary before the actual Liveblog starts. Looks like we'll get to see which one of those MacBook "brick" rumours will be coming true. We're hoping for the one where Steve Jobs gives all attendees a new car.