How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Apple Accidentally Censors iTunes UK Songs, Shows Dumb Politically Correctness In the Process

Thanks to a f*****g stupid error, the iTunes Music Store in the UK has accidentally censored thousands of songs, albums, and artists' names. Innocent songs—like Danny Kaye's "I Thought I Saw A P***y Cat"—and not-so-innocent ones—like Nirvana's "Smells Like T**n Spirit"—have been asterisked by what an Apple spokeswoman has described as a "database glitch". Why "teen", "hot" or "Johnny" can be considered offensive, I really don't have a flying f**k, but things look rather silly in there:

Yeah, definitely looks fucked up to me. Oops.

According to Apple UK, the problem happened when they tried to censor potentially offensive songs, and here is precisely where I get lost, because they were looking to censor words like "teen", "hot" or "Johnny". I understand a database glitch leading to innocent songs to be censored, but the word selection they were using? For sure, the dick and the dyke in "D**k Van D**e" can be considered offensive by some, but the Johnny in "J****y Cash" or the hot in Avril Lavigne's "H*t"?

Seems to me like a level of idiotic politically correct censorship that not even the FCC will apply in the United States. [Daily Mail]

Oh, and talking about censorship and the FCC, I just can't have enough of this one:

Or this one, for that matter.

Trending Stories Right Now

hybrids jalopnik porsche porsche-911 porsche-911-hybrid

A Hybrid Porsche 911 Sounds Like A Packaging Nightmare

Some were surprised when the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S debuted with no electrification, as it seems like a logical step in milking more performance out of one of the longest-running sports car legacies. But Porsche is still developing a hybrid 911, it just sounds like a lot of hard work.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles