While the G1 has an excellent keyboard, that's not stopping many users from complaining that they cannot type in landscape mode (notably, the decision to omit the virtual keyboard was to coax users to use the QWERTY hardware). Luckily, the Android development roadmap reveals that we'll be getting a touchscreen keyboard in Q1 2009 featuring "a dictionary of suggestions and a suggestion algorithm." In other words, it'll work a lot like the iPhone keyboard, which is a good thing. [Android Roadmap via HTC Source]
Android Is Getting a Touchscreen Keyboard Next Year
Trending Stories Right Now
So You Have To Work From Home
The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.