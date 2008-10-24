Android Is Getting a Touchscreen Keyboard Next Year

While the G1 has an excellent keyboard, that's not stopping many users from complaining that they cannot type in landscape mode (notably, the decision to omit the virtual keyboard was to coax users to use the QWERTY hardware). Luckily, the Android development roadmap reveals that we'll be getting a touchscreen keyboard in Q1 2009 featuring "a dictionary of suggestions and a suggestion algorithm." In other words, it'll work a lot like the iPhone keyboard, which is a good thing. [Android Roadmap via HTC Source]