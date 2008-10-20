And The Lego Batman PSP Pack Winners Are...

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Batman & Robin 1.jpgWow. Talk about above and beyond. We asked for the chorus to a song for our Lego Batman PSP competition - we got original songs, complete covers and even YouTube videos. You guys can be pretty creative when you put your minds to it.

But there can be only three winners of the Lego Batman PSP packs, and those three lucky winners are:Dudemachine, for his take on Britney Spears, Blood.Eaglz for his Piano Man rewrite and Paul for making Ice, Ice Baby kind of cool. Kind of. I'll email you guys shortly to organise the prizes for you.

Congrats to the winners, and for everyone else who missed out, remember that we'll be giving away a TV this week, so make sure you enter that comp as well.

[Lego Batman PSP comp on Giz]

