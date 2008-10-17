Amex Portable Super Multi Drive Makes Blu-ray Fashionable

If you've been looking for a sleek Blu-ray drive to compliment that overpriced laptop you're running, this Amex looks to fit the bill. Just 15mm thick, the USB drive burns single layer BD-RE/-R discs at 2X speed and dual layer discs at 1X speed, along with standard DVDs in every shape and colour. And it draws enough energy from the USB port to power itself without the need for the 5V DC power adaptor. Priced at $US289, the Amex drive is available in black or white. Wait, no silver? But everything I own is silver!! [AMEX via I4U]