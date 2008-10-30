How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazing Fly Stick Levitating Toy Doesn't Need Spells, Just Static Electricity

"Wow!" was basically my reaction to this video of the Fly Stick levitating toy in action, followed by the realisation that this is about as near as you'll ever get to really playing with magic (or the Force, my inner geek reminded me). Of course the forces it uses are all very real: it's a mini battery-powered Van der Graaf generator, and it uses electrostatic repulsion to keep some 3D mylar shapes aloft. So you don't need to utter "wingardium leviosa!" or indeed "use the force!" to make it work, but that's not going to stop hundreds of delighted users from doing so, now is it? Out now for $US27. [ThinkGeek via OhGizmo]

A Hybrid Porsche 911 Sounds Like A Packaging Nightmare

Some were surprised when the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S debuted with no electrification, as it seems like a logical step in milking more performance out of one of the longest-running sports car legacies. But Porsche is still developing a hybrid 911, it just sounds like a lot of hard work.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

