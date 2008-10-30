Amazing Fly Stick Levitating Toy Doesn't Need Spells, Just Static Electricity

"Wow!" was basically my reaction to this video of the Fly Stick levitating toy in action, followed by the realisation that this is about as near as you'll ever get to really playing with magic (or the Force, my inner geek reminded me). Of course the forces it uses are all very real: it's a mini battery-powered Van der Graaf generator, and it uses electrostatic repulsion to keep some 3D mylar shapes aloft. So you don't need to utter "wingardium leviosa!" or indeed "use the force!" to make it work, but that's not going to stop hundreds of delighted users from doing so, now is it? Out now for $US27. [ThinkGeek via OhGizmo]