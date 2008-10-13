How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

AirPod is Like a Smart Car Full of Hot Air, and That's the Idea

This post is almost half a Retromodo, in that compressed air cars have been peddled by companies like MDI for the last 20 years. But this compressed air-powered pod, the AirPod, is all new. The three-seater is powered by MDI's proprietary compressed air system, which uses electricity to force the air to power the engine's pistons. The car might appear in U.S. cities by 2010, and possibly India and Europe a bit sooner.

The range, as expected, is quite limited. The AirPod gets up to about 64kph, and goes approximately 210km between charges.

Once the tank is depleted, refilling it is described as "extremely quick" if you happen to have a specialised compressed air filling station handy. Otherwise, you'll have to fill up using a traditional home air compressor (think: filling your bicycle tires). [EcoGeek]

Trending Stories Right Now

hybrids jalopnik porsche porsche-911 porsche-911-hybrid

A Hybrid Porsche 911 Sounds Like A Packaging Nightmare

Some were surprised when the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S debuted with no electrification, as it seems like a logical step in milking more performance out of one of the longest-running sports car legacies. But Porsche is still developing a hybrid 911, it just sounds like a lot of hard work.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles