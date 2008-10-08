AirG: The Wii Guitar that Fits in Your Palm

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

While games like Rock Band and Guitar Hero require huge peripherals to play, the AirG for the upcoming Wii title PopStar Guitar fits in your hand. Just slip the Wiimote into the AirG case and you can rock out wirelessly with four fret buttons (sans strum bar). The game will run $US60 but include two AirGs right out of the box. The PS2 version of the game will settle with using existing toy guitars to play. Available this November, it's a simple peripheral, but we have to appreciate the easy storage as we trip over these fancy Rock Band 2 drums. [PopStar Guitar]

