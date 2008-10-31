Air Force Wants Bat-Senses In Micro Spy Drones For 'Urban Combat'

We've seen bat-like drones, and even heard of genuine bat weaponry, but now the Pentagon is after micro UAVs with genuine echolocation bat-senses, for real. The Air Force has just awarded a new contract to develop swarms of micro drones that use bat-inspired echolocation for navigation through the complex airspace in urban environments cluttered with trees, wires, buildings and poles. Test flights are due by 2010 apparently. And if the idea of hordes of tiny, flapping military spy drones fluttering though the air doesn't creep you out, you're clearly not in the Halloween spirit yet. [AviationWeekDanger Room]