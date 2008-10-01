By Mark Ecko, this Storm Trooper hoodie will ensure that, at a moment's notice, you will be ready for an impromptu Star Wars convention or back alley role playing fest. It may sound like overkill, but to the die hard Star Wars fan, it's a whole lot easier than carrying around plastic armour everywhere you go. $US98 through Ecko's site, there's a pretty great Boba Fett version as well but it's lacking the ever-important, identity-protecting mask. [shopecko via Tcritic]
Admit It, The Storm Trooper Hoodie is a Little Tempting
