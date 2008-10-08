Add an Integrated GPS Receiver to Hackable Dell Mini 9

Modders prodding around inside the Dell Inspiron Mini 9 have discovered that there is a lot of potential to add new functionality thanks to some areas with empty space. That having been said, MyDellMini member Tom Beauchamp used a pocket next to the Bluetooth adaptor to add a super-small GPS receiver. If using your PC for navigation sounds appealing and danger is your middle name, Beauchamp has provided a complete set of instructions on how to do it yourself. At the very least, the project illustrates the potential of the Dell Mini 9 as a hackable device. [MyDellMini]