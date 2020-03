Who is Adam Parker Smith? Well, he happens to be the artist behind "Sunset Now," an interactive installation made from coloured plexi-glass, fiberfill, and lights that allow the user control the rising and setting of a simulated sun using a simple dimmer switch. Outside of that, there isn't much information on the device—but I do know that it would be way better than my current method of fast forwarding and rewinding episodes of Sunrise Earth. [Adam Parker Smith via Make via DVICE]