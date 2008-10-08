Acer 14-inch, 16-inch Aspires Are Built for WiMAX

Now that the Baltimore's XOHM network is up and running, companies are scrambling to release WiMAX-enabled notebooks to capitalise on faster-than-EVDO internet. One of the first out the door is Acer, with two new WiMAX sporting Aspires. The Aspire 4930 comes with a 14.1-inch 1280x800 resolution CrystalBrite screen, 3GB RAM, a 320GB hard drive, a webcam, and retails for $900. The 6930 is all that (including the $US900 price point), but with a 16-inch screen instead. Both use Intel's Centrino 2-based WiMAX/Wi-Fi modules. Happy on-the-go downloading!

Acer Leads the Industry with the Introduction of the

First Wireless 4G WiMAX-Enabled Notebooks for the U.S. Market

Aspire 4930-6862 and Aspire 6930-6771 unveiled at

first U.S. WiMAX network launch in Baltimore

SAN JOSE, Calif. and BALTIMORE, October 8, 2008 - Acer America, part of the world's third largest PC company (source: Gartner data, 2Q 2008), today unveiled its first WiMAX-enabled notebooks - Aspire 4930-6862 and Aspire 6930-6771 - in support of the nation's first U.S. WiMAX wireless broadband network launched by XOHM in Baltimore. Demonstrating the company's focus on delivering innovative technology solutions, the Aspire 4930-6862 and Aspire 6930-6771 are WiMAX-enabled Intel® Centrino 2-based notebooks with the first-ever combined WiMAX/Wi-Fi module, previously codenamed "Echo Peak," part of the Intel WiMAX/Wi-Fi Link 5050 Series.

WiMAX is a flexible wireless broadband technology that has the ability to deliver rich data experiences for mobile users. With the potential to help bridge the digital divide, WiMAX has the capacity to unwire entire cities, including the most remote and poor communities across the globe. In the U.S., WiMAX offers a third broadband alternative to DSL or cable in the home, with the addition of broadband data and a voice network, which users can utilise on-the-go. WiMAX promises to be the highest performing mobile network in the United States with average downlink speeds of 2-4 Mbps and uplink rate of 1-2 Mbps.

"With the launch of WiMAX in the United States, Acer is building on its commitment to deliver first-to-market cutting-edge PC technology for mobile customers," said Sumit Agnihotry, director of notebook product management for Acer America. "By leveraging Intel Centrino 2 mobile technology and the XOHM wireless network capabilities, users will have the availability for anytime, anywhere wireless connectivity. The Acer Aspire notebooks provide users with perfect combination of mobile and multimedia functionality."

WiMAX subscribers in the Baltimore area can now enjoy free-range wireless connectivity utilizing the Aspire 4930-6862 and Aspire 6930-6771 notebook PCs, with new markets to follow in the coming months. The Aspire 4930-6862 is designed for users seeking portability and power in an eye-catching notebook PC. The 14-inch widescreen multimedia notebook offers portability, style and performance for demanding applications.

The Aspire 6930-6771 is a 16-inch widescreen dream multimedia machine for digital media with exceptional performance. The Aspire 6930-6771 brings a true cinematic experience to movies and gaming, with a 16:9 screen ratio. It also delivers amazing performance for demanding applications with Intel Centrino 2 and Core 2 Duo processor technology, 3GB of memory and a fast 320GB hard drive.

"Intel is pleased to see WiMAX-enabled notebooks available today from Acer that leverage the accessibility of this powerful 4G wireless network," said Julie Coppernoll, director of marketing for WiMAX at Intel Corporation. "By offering these systems with the Intel WiMAX/Wi-Fi Link 505 Series module, residents of Baltimore have the ability to share and download videos and photos, as well as access social media networks seamlessly anywhere they go in the coverage area."

Specifications for Aspire 4930-6862

* Intel® Centrino® 2 Processor Technology

* Intel® Core™ 2 Duo Processor T7350

(3GB L2 Cache | 2.0GHz | 106600MHz FSB)

* 14.1" WXGA Acer CrystalBrite™ TFT LCD (1280 x 800)

* 3GB DDR 667MHz Memory

* Integrated Intel® Graphics Media Accelerator 4500HMHD

* 320GB 5400RPM SATA Hard Drive

* Super Multi Double-Layer Drive

* 5-in-1 Digital Media Card Reader

* WiMAX Forum Certified™ WAN/802.11a/b/g/n

* Acer Crystal Eye Webcam

* Dolby Home Theater®

* Windows Vista® Premium

* MSRP $899.99

Specifications for Aspire 6930-6771

* Intel® Centrino® 2 Processor Technology

* Intel® Core™ 2 Duo Processor T7350

(3GB L2 Cache | 2.0GHz | 1066MHz FSB)

* 16" WXGA Acer CrystalBrite™ TFT LCD (1366 x 768)

* 3GB DDR 667MHz Memory

* Integrated Intel® Graphics Media Accelerator 4500HMHD

* 320GB 5400RPM SATA Hard Drive

* Super Multi Double-Layer Drive

* 5-in-1 Digital Media Card Reader

* WiMAX Forum Certified™ WAN/802.11a/b/g/n

* Acer Crystal Eye Webcam

* Dolby Home Theater®

* Windows Vista® Premium

* MSRP $899.99

The Aspire 4930-6862 and Aspire 6930-6771 will be available to customers in Baltimore through Newegg.com and TigerDirect.com.