AC/DC Excel Spreadsheet Music Video Has Us Thunderstruck

Sure, AC/DC may be behind the times on digital distribution. And they could be described as "in denial" about the death of the music album, but this Microsoft Excel spreadsheet music video, while not condoned by the band in any way, is rockin' our Hell's Bells this fine Sunday afternoon. Better still, this "music video" was designed with the corporate drone in mind—spreadsheets navigate office firewalls with ease!

The video is the fine work of Phil Clandillon and Steve Milbourne, who work at a division of Sony/BMG in London. They call this "the world's first music video in Excel format."

"Basically, it's come about because we recognised that a lot of people have fairly restrictive internet and security policies at work," said Clandillon inan interview with Wired.com. "What we really liked was that we could actually subvert the corporate firewalls by including AC/DC's music in an Excel spreadsheet, because that's allowed through every corporate firewall there is."

If you want, you can download the spreadsheet at the AC/DC rocks web site, and start sharing today. No Macs allowed. [Wired]

