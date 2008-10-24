Access ALP 3.0 Palm OS Successor Finally Shown Off, Looks Palmy

Access, the company that licensed the Palm OS 5 source code, has just finally gotten around to releasing a next-gen version of the OS. Called ALP 3.0, the Linux-based OS looks a whole lot like a next-generation Palm OS should, with smooth transitions, animations and apparently accelerometer support. An ALP mini version is available now, targeted at low-end smartphones and embedded devices, but there's no street date for regular ALP 3.0 yet. Can Palm get its hands on this to embed in its next-gen phones? If it pays up to Access, sure it can. [Access via Palm Info Center via Phone Scoop via Mobile Burn]