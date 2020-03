I've always wished I could work out at a Chuck E Cheese's, but there has never been an exercise machine that combined the drudgery of sit-ups with the fun of arcade basketball. Until now! Guitar solo wahh whahh neeeyaa! The Ab Solo is a crazy contraption that has you do sit-ups and play basketball at the same time. Don't believe me? Hit the jump for a video of it in action, complete with that guitar solo I just tried to type out.

