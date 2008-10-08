A Safe So Complicated That No One Will Open It, Ever

We think the Band Saw Safe is as charming as safes come, with various arrows rotating to confound would-be thieves from opening the box. The only problem is, even after reading the description five times though, we still don't fully understand how you actually open it.

The 13 drawers of this band-saw box rotate rather than open outward. Objects for safekeeping are placed into the large, central drawer through a hole in the bottom of the box. Since the arrows on the front of each drawer point toward the drawer's open side, objects may be moved from one drawer to another by first lining up the arrows on the two drawers and then rotating the entire box so that the objects fall from the first drawer to the second.

Then again, maybe it's called the Band Saw Safe for a reason—the key is in the name. [Rogue Cheddar via bbGadgets]