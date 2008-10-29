A Look at How Globes Are Made

When I was a kid, I always loved those shorts on shows like Sesame Street or Mr. Rogers that went to factories to show how things like crayons were made. Seeing how stuff is made is totally fascinating! That's why I can't help but post this video on how globes are made. It's nothing earth shattering, but I bet you've never even thought about how they put them together. Well, now you know something you didn't know a few minutes ago. You're welcome. [Kottke]