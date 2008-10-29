When I was a kid, I always loved those shorts on shows like Sesame Street or Mr. Rogers that went to factories to show how things like crayons were made. Seeing how stuff is made is totally fascinating! That's why I can't help but post this video on how globes are made. It's nothing earth shattering, but I bet you've never even thought about how they put them together. Well, now you know something you didn't know a few minutes ago. You're welcome. [Kottke]
A Look at How Globes Are Made
Trending Stories Right Now
A Hybrid Porsche 911 Sounds Like A Packaging Nightmare
Some were surprised when the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S debuted with no electrification, as it seems like a logical step in milking more performance out of one of the longest-running sports car legacies. But Porsche is still developing a hybrid 911, it just sounds like a lot of hard work.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.