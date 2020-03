Ever since the PlayStation 3 QWERTY keypad was announced, we've been wondering (incessantly night and day) whether or not you could actually reach the thing as it sits perched on top of the DualShock 3. But according to some pics snapped by MTV, it doesn't look like you'll need grotesque, alien fingers to reach the buttons—though we're still a little worried that our palm fat is going to knock those analogue sticks around a bit. And are palms are quite svelte. Really. [MTVMultiplayer]