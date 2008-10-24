A Hyundai Gets Pimped with Apples

It's as if an Apple store were in a terrible car accident. This Hyundai Genesis has been stuffed the the brim with various Jobsonian tokens, including a three Apple computers (a MacBook Air and two Mac minis), an iPod touch, an iPhone (do these guys realise that an iPhone is basically an iPod touch?) and a 20" Cinema Display in the trunk. In other words, the place looks just like Brian Lam's living room. (We kid! We kid! Brian has way more Apple gear than this crappy car.) Here's a bonus shot of the trunk:

