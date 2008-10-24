How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

A Hyundai Gets Pimped with Apples

It's as if an Apple store were in a terrible car accident. This Hyundai Genesis has been stuffed the the brim with various Jobsonian tokens, including a three Apple computers (a MacBook Air and two Mac minis), an iPod touch, an iPhone (do these guys realise that an iPhone is basically an iPod touch?) and a 20" Cinema Display in the trunk. In other words, the place looks just like Brian Lam's living room. (We kid! We kid! Brian has way more Apple gear than this crappy car.) Here's a bonus shot of the trunk:

For all the pictures, head on over to Rides. [Rides]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles