Women are confusing. They mean things they don't say, say things they don't mean and there is a hidden meaning to everything. We have all have heard the stories about what her body language really means...but what about her text messages? Honestly, I have never thought about it before—but the folks at Cellphones.org have. According to their analysis, putting a period after a message means she is demanding or pissed off. Really? If she says "whats up?" that means she is trying to get close to you without being clingy or bitchy. Wait...really? Some of it seems like common sense, but it is an interesting psychological study nonetheless. Take a look at the rest of the list and see if you agree. [Cellphones.org]
A Guide to What Her Text Messages REALLY Mean
Trending Stories Right Now
So You Have To Work From Home
The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.