A Guide to What Her Text Messages REALLY Mean

Women are confusing. They mean things they don't say, say things they don't mean and there is a hidden meaning to everything. We have all have heard the stories about what her body language really means...but what about her text messages? Honestly, I have never thought about it before—but the folks at Cellphones.org have. According to their analysis, putting a period after a message means she is demanding or pissed off. Really? If she says "whats up?" that means she is trying to get close to you without being clingy or bitchy. Wait...really? Some of it seems like common sense, but it is an interesting psychological study nonetheless. Take a look at the rest of the list and see if you agree. [Cellphones.org]