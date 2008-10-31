You know a marketing exec with a fiercely long commute at UK-based credit card provider Barclaycard must have been daydreaming one day about being whisked back home by a water slide. If I didn't sit at home working in my underwear this would be my dream too. [Barclaycard via The Raw Feed]
A Giant Water Slide Would Make an Hour Commute Awesome
