$US99 Live Pack Upgrades Xbox 360 Arcade to Pro

There's just $US100 standing between the $US199 hard driveless Xbox 360 Arcade and the more functional $US299 Xbox 360 Pro. And now you can find that $US100 in this Xbox 360 Live Pack which features all the vital stuff missing from the 360 Arcade, like the 60GB hard drive and (fist pump) and an ethernet cord. But there's one blatant thing still missing from the kit—component cables. (Luckily all 360s now come with a non-proprietary HDMI port.) The Xbox 360 Live Pack arrives in stores this November for $US99. [Kotaku]