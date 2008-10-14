$US900 Contraption Trims Your CDs to Make Them Rounder, You Poorer

We've certainly seen our fair share of insane, overpriced equipment aimed at overmonied audiophiles (usually from Furutech), but this is a new one to me. The Audio Desk Systeme from Germany takes your CD, spins it at a super-high speed, and uses a blade to cut it down to a more perfect circle. Apparently, this prevents very slight wobbling as it spins, which can create a jitter in the digital stream that affects the sound, according to idiots. It's a mere $US900, which, in these circles, is a total bargain. [Ultra System via Dvice]