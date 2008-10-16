9,000-Square-Foot Spaceship Built in Germany, Open for Your Exploration

A new 9,000-square-foot (835 square metres), 3-story spaceship called "Second Solar" has just been constructed in the German city of Böblingen, designed to travel to distant solar systems to research inhabitable environments. It's loaded up with "giant engines, a thermal shell to protect the crew and landing runners designed to cope with unknown surface conditions." Oh, and it was designed for children.

The whole thing is an interactive exhibit designed by Different Futures for the Sensapolis fun park, and it looks absolutely amazing. Inside there's a 3D theatre, a lab, an alien breeding ground, a medical centre and a warp-core, whatever that is. It's the kind of thing that I would have killed to go run around and play with when I was a kid. Hell, who am I kidding, I'd love to run around this thing now. The only thing that would make it cooler would be if it actually had the capability of launching off to distant worlds. [Wallpaper via PSFK]