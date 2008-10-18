80,000-Brick Lego Ferrari F1 Needs Giant Schumacher Minifig

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

I don't know what can I say about this gigantic 80,000-brick Lego Ferrari model except that 1) it's amazing, 2) it's a blow up of the Ferrari F1 Racer 1:8 that I bought earlier this year in my trip to Lego's Factory, and 3) it was unveiled in the Netherlands for a special Lego event that started yesterday. A close up and another simulated-Lego Ferrari car that can actually drive after the jump.

The lucky guy riding the car is dutch kids TV presenter Leon Krijgsman, who went through the streets driving this Lego kart.

No need to build this beast to get into our Lego minifig contest, but you definitely need to race now, with only two weeks go to. If you want to participate and win one of the priceless classic vintage sets we are giving away. You only need to send your entry to us as soon as possible because the end of the month deadline is quickly approaching. Entries keep pouring in, but it's never too late. You still have 15 days to go.

If you want to participate, check the contest rules here and send your video now. [Comunicadores via Geekologie]

