80,000-Brick Lego Ferrari F1 Needs Giant Schumacher Minifig

I don't know what can I say about this gigantic 80,000-brick Lego Ferrari model except that 1) it's amazing, 2) it's a blow up of the Ferrari F1 Racer 1:8 that I bought earlier this year in my trip to Lego's Factory, and 3) it was unveiled in the Netherlands for a special Lego event that started yesterday. A close up and another simulated-Lego Ferrari car that can actually drive after the jump.

The lucky guy riding the car is dutch kids TV presenter Leon Krijgsman, who went through the streets driving this Lego kart.

