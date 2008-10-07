52-inch Sharp TV Runs on Solar Power

There's so much wrong with the application of this technology that we won't even get started on it, but this Sharp television runs off the juice of a single attached solar panel. That's because the 52" LCD is illuminated by LEDs which coincidentally reduces its power draw to the same amount produced by that solar panel sitting on the floor.

As we hinted above, don't look for this television to run any time the sun isn't out (it appears to lack batteries), but the prototype is far more impressive than Sharp's last, which was only a puny 26-inch set. Rain or shine, you can't watch a game on that thing—not that you'd want to, with the Sox out of the hunt. [AVING]