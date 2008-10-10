50 Consumer Technologies Developed by NASA in the Last 50 Years

Every year NASA publishes a new edition of their Spinoff magazine, a periodical that outlines NASA-based technologies that have disseminated into everyday devices, improving our lives beyond giving us some nifty new desktop wallpapers. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Spinoff, and to celebrate, NASA has created a "best of" list (that we pasted after the jump). From the aerodynamic principles applied to tractor trailers to advanced imaging techniques that allow 360-degree Real Estate photo tours, NASA demonstrates that their technological breakthroughs are about more than just sticking an American flag on the moon.
Health and Medicine
Robotics Offer Newfound Surgical Capabilities
In-Line Filtration Improves Hygiene and Reduces Expense
LED Device Illuminates New Path to Healing
Polymer Coats Leads on Implantable Medical Device
Lockable Knee Brace Speeds Rehabilitation
Robotic Joints Support Horses and Humans
Photorefraction Screens Millions for Vision Disorders
Periodontal Probe Improves Exams, Alleviates Pain
Magnetic Separator Enhances Treatment Possibilities
Transportation
Lithium Battery Power Delivers Electric Vehicles to Market
Advanced Control System Increases Helicopter Safety
Aerodynamics Research Revolutionizes Truck Design
Engineering Models Ease and Speed Prototyping
Software Performs Complex Design Analysis
Public Safety
Space Suit Technologies Protect Deep-Sea Divers
Fiber Optic Sensing Monitors Strain and Reduces Costs
Polymer Fabric Protects Firefighters, Military, and Civilians
Advanced X-Ray Sources Ensure Safe Environments
Consumer, Home and Recreation
Wireless Fluid-Level Measurement System Equips Boat Owners
Mars Cameras Make Panoramic Photography a Snap
Experiments Advance Gardening at Home and in Space
Space Age Swimsuit Reduces Drag, Breaks Records
Immersive Photography Renders 360° Views
Historic Partnership Captures Our Imagination
Outboard Motor Maximizes Power and Dependability
Space Research Fortifies Nutrition Worldwide
Aerogels Insulate Missions and Consumer Products
Environmental and Agricultural Resources
Computer Model Locates Environmental Hazards
Battery Technology Stores Clean Energy
Robots Explore the Farthest Reaches of Earth and Space
Portable Nanomesh Creates Safer Drinking Water
Innovative Stemless Valve Eliminates Emissions
Web-Based Mapping Puts the World at Your Fingertips
Computer Technology
Program Assists Satellite Designers
Water-Based Coating Simplifies Circuit Board Manufacturing
Software Schedules Missions, Aids Project Management
Software Analyzes Complex Systems in Real Time
Wireless Sensor Network Handles Image Data
Virtual Reality System Offers a Wide Perspective
Software Simulates Sight: Flat Panel Mura Detection
Inductive System Monitors Tasks
Mars Mapping Technology Brings Main Street to Life
Intelligent Memory Module Overcomes Harsh Environments
Integrated Circuit Chip Improves Network Efficiency
Industrial Productivity
Novel Process Revolutionizes Welding Industry
Sensors Increase Productivity in Harsh Environments
Portable Device Analyzes Rocks and Minerals
NASA Design Strengthens Welds
Polyimide Boosts High-Temperature Performance
NASA Innovation Builds Better Nanotubes
The 2008 edition of Spinoff is free online, with each of these 50 stories available in full for your reading pleasure. Even if you just give the headlines a skim here, the variety of accomplishments is pretty impressive. [Spinoff]