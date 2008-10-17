$US5,000 Chinese Electric Car Is 100% Power Grid Independent

While I admit that this Zhejiang 001's mini car looks rather wacky and utilitarian thanks to its solar top, I wouldn't mind looking like a dork if that can save me gas or electric power—if I had to have a car, that is. This one can charge using the sun electricity in 30 hours, giving it a 150km range. According to the engineer, it can only transform 14 to 17 percent of the sun light, which is the usual. But in the middle of a recession, for $US5,560 and no gas or electricity expenses, we can live with "usual" and "fugly" just fine. [Gasgoo via OhGizmo]