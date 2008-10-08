460,000-Brick Lego Tower Breaks World Record

At 96.73 feet (29.485 meters) this Lego tower built in the Rathaus Platz in Vienna has broken the world record for the tallest Lego construction in the world. It took nearly 460,000 bricks and it was built over four days. The views from the top are quite stunning.

The tower included 121 plates designed and built by 3,000 kids using 2 x 4 Lego bricks. The kids participated in the building process to celebrate 100 Years of the Friends of Children festival in Austria. The previous Guinness World Record was set at 96.13-feet (29.3 meters), last May in Legoland Windsor.

