How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

460,000-Brick Lego Tower Breaks World Record

At 96.73 feet (29.485 meters) this Lego tower built in the Rathaus Platz in Vienna has broken the world record for the tallest Lego construction in the world. It took nearly 460,000 bricks and it was built over four days. The views from the top are quite stunning.

The tower included 121 plates designed and built by 3,000 kids using 2 x 4 Lego bricks. The kids participated in the building process to celebrate 100 Years of the Friends of Children festival in Austria. The previous Guinness World Record was set at 96.13-feet (29.3 meters), last May in Legoland Windsor.

If you are working in a Go Miniman Go contest video, it doesn't need to be 96.73 feet high or take 3,000 kids to complete. It just needs to be whatever size and technique you want, as soon as it's funny and gets to us by the end of the month deadline. If you want to participate, check the contest rules here and send your video now. [Brothers Brick via Brickarms]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
horror io9 netflix streaming the-platform trickle-down-economics

In The Platform Trailer, Trickle-Down Economics Turns Into A Literal Feeding Frenzy

Catwoman once said: “You’re all gonna wonder how you ever thought you could live so large and leave so little for the rest of us.” The horrifying trailer for Netflix’s The Platform puts a carnivorous spin on capitalism, showcasing a prison where hunger is currency.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles