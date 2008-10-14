4.3 Inch WVGA Monitor Can Run on USB Juice Alone

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Connecting monitors to computers via USB isn't really that exciting anymore, but this little dreamboat from Century Japan does something much more than that: it runs on bus power. In other words, this thing is powered just like your trusty flash drives, mice and soda can-shaped USB humidifiers. A tiny, portable, fully functional secondary monitor would be extremely useful for mobile power users, and of interest to just about anyone with a spare USB port. Possibly an issue: I'm not sure that "extremely useful" quite translates to "worth $US200." [OhGizmo via Slashgear]

Some were surprised when the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S debuted with no electrification, as it seems like a logical step in milking more performance out of one of the longest-running sports car legacies. But Porsche is still developing a hybrid 911, it just sounds like a lot of hard work.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

