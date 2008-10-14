4.3 Inch WVGA Monitor Can Run on USB Juice Alone

Connecting monitors to computers via USB isn't really that exciting anymore, but this little dreamboat from Century Japan does something much more than that: it runs on bus power. In other words, this thing is powered just like your trusty flash drives, mice and soda can-shaped USB humidifiers. A tiny, portable, fully functional secondary monitor would be extremely useful for mobile power users, and of interest to just about anyone with a spare USB port. Possibly an issue: I'm not sure that "extremely useful" quite translates to "worth $US200." [OhGizmo via Slashgear]