3D Translucent Laser Display Will Turn Windows Into Billboards

Sony has teamed up with the Max-Planck Institute in Germany to create a flexible, translucent display that creates 3D multi-colour images from laser beams. The all-organic screen uses a chemical reaction called photoexcitation to render images, where energy moves from the lasers to the screen and "turns on" the photons to emit light.

According to tests, the screens have yet to deteriorate after 100 straight hours of use, making this technology a prime candidate for mass-market reproduction. Once everything has been perfected (and made less expensive), we can probably look forward to crazy 3D ads in every window store—kind of like Times Square on acid. Wait a minute... do I actually want that to exist? [Wired]

Some were surprised when the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S debuted with no electrification, as it seems like a logical step in milking more performance out of one of the longest-running sports car legacies. But Porsche is still developing a hybrid 911, it just sounds like a lot of hard work.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

