3D Translucent Laser Display Will Turn Windows Into Billboards

Sony has teamed up with the Max-Planck Institute in Germany to create a flexible, translucent display that creates 3D multi-colour images from laser beams. The all-organic screen uses a chemical reaction called photoexcitation to render images, where energy moves from the lasers to the screen and "turns on" the photons to emit light.

According to tests, the screens have yet to deteriorate after 100 straight hours of use, making this technology a prime candidate for mass-market reproduction. Once everything has been perfected (and made less expensive), we can probably look forward to crazy 3D ads in every window store—kind of like Times Square on acid. Wait a minute... do I actually want that to exist? [Wired]