3D Force Field Opens Door for Holodeck, Virtual Touchable Leia

Here's the video of the Airborne Ultrasound Tactile Display, one of those technologies that will probably change entertainment forever: A high-fidelity 3D force field on the air that allows you to actually touch virtual objects with your bare hands. Initially, this technology could find its way into virtual keyboards, but in the future—as the size and resolution increases—there are endless possibilities. And with "endless possibilities" I really mean "virtual sex." Don't believe me? See what the developer has to say about it:

This tactile display enables tactile feedback superimposed over 3D graphics projected in free space, which provides more intuitive handling of 3D "touchable" graphics. For example, users could touch Princess Leia projected in the air.

Yes. Users can touch Princess Leia projected in the air. In her metal bikini. Oiled. OK, that's just me, but you get the idea.

How is this force field produced? The Airborne Ultrasound Tactile Display uses multiple ultrasound transducers to project waves into the air. Without gloves or attachments, and without risk of penetration in the body, the device takes advantage of a nonlinear ultrasound phenomena called acoustic radiation pressure. This allows for the creation of spatial shapes of acoustic ultrasound radiation pressure, which is what gives you the sensation of touching Princess Leia's breasts for real, even feeling the nature of the material: The authors of the device say that eventually you will be able to "probe the surface of an object to measure the visc-oelastic properties of the object from a distant point." Paraphrasing Hank Moody, I think I got my manhood back and got hungry at the same time.

This version produces a 3D force field "that is sufficient for handling virtual objects with hands. The force field designed to be effective within a 30 cm3 region, with 10 gf, 1 kHz bandwidth, and 1cm spatial resolution." Holodeck, here we go. [University of Tokyo]