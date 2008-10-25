25 Years of Strange and Wonderful Carnegie Mellon Field Robots

On one hand. robots have come a long, long way in the last 25 years. On the other, 3/4 of the Gizmodo staff is still wiping their own butt. Regardless, Carnegie Mellon is hosting an excellent gallery documenting 25 years of their Field Robotics Centre robots. This guy, called the "Terragator," was built in 1984 to navigate roads and map mines. And if you like him, there are plenty of others on CM's site, each packing a palatable one-sentence description. So hit up the link for more robot fun. [The Field Robotics Center via bbGadgets]