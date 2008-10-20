20-Foot-Long Lego Battlecruiser Can Probably Sink Oil Tankers on Impact

This is a 20-foot-long Lego model of the HMS Hood, a Royal Navy battlecruiser built in 1920 and sunk by the German Kriegsmarine Battleship Bismarck in 1941. This stunning piece of brick engineering, built to minifig scale, has a robotised mast and is actually bigger than the five metre long Lego U.S.S. Harry S. Truman. Check the gallery to get the idea of how gigantic this thing is, and see how the Lego frames to support its weight are built inside.

Just imagine how cool would it be to actually build the Bismarck to the same scale and film a battle in stop-motion for the Go Miniman Go contest. Fortunately, you don't need to go that far to participate and win one of the priceless classic vintage sets we are giving away. You only need to send your entry to us as soon as possible because the end of the month deadline is quickly approaching. If you want to participate, check the contest rules here and send your video now. [Flicker via Brothers Brick — Thanks Lindsay Joy]